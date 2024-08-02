Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Update

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 78.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $474.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Stories

