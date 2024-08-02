Appian’s (APPN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APPN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Appian Stock Down 20.3 %

APPN stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,365,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,942,505.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 475,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,365,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,942,505.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,381,568 shares of company stock valued at $46,783,802. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 3.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Appian by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

