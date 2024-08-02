AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APP. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $75.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.91.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

