Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $115.00 at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

