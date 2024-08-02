Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.60.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $21.58 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The company has a market cap of $581.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,846,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

