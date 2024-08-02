Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

ARCC opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,671 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 614.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,561 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

