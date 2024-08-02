Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,046,000 after buying an additional 1,448,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,368,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,329,000 after buying an additional 536,295 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $173,427,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Arvinas by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,985,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after acquiring an additional 370,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Arvinas by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,507,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 382,531 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

