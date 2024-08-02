AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Cut to $53.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 151.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

AtriCure Trading Down 2.5 %

AtriCure stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.44. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in AtriCure by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

