ATS Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ATS’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

ATS stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ATS has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ATS by 18.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,336,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,530,000 after buying an additional 1,325,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ATS in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,685,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in ATS by 34.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,560,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,863,000 after acquiring an additional 909,149 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ATS by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,690,000 after acquiring an additional 360,719 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at about $11,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

