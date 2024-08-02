AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUDC. Barclays lowered their price objective on AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

AUDC opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

