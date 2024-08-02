AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Holdings Increased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.07% of AZZ worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AZZ by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of AZZ by 176.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZZ opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.48 and a 12-month high of $88.67.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

