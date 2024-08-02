B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ladder Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ladder Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LADR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 76.87 and a quick ratio of 88.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 63,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 490,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 551,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

