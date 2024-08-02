B. Riley Weighs in on ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ARR)

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $129.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.47 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARR. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NYSE ARR opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.20 million, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,968,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,122 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $6,913,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,035,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

