Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKR. Bank of America lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.8 %

BKR opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 56,707 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

