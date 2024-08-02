Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Get Baozun alerts:

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $2.29 on Friday. Baozun has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

About Baozun

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.