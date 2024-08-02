Barclays Increases Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $88.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Down 1.1 %

SYY opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

