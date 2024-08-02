Barclays Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $48.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

