Barclays Lowers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $215.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

ITW stock opened at $242.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.13. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

