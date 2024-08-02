Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $6,041,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $76.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $873.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BELFB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

