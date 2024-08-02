Benchmark Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $163.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $153.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.95.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

