Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

BWMX opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 75.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.