Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Bank of America

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

Get Beyond alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Read Our Latest Report on BYON

Beyond Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of BYON stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Beyond has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beyond

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,675.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,465.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $649,537 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beyond

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.