BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,084. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

