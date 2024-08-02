BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $11.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $205,402.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $1.03 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $38.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

