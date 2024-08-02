Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 230.03% from the stock’s current price.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

BDTX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on BDTX

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $340.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.49.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.