Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

BLFY stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.68 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 631,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.