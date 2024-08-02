BMO Capital Markets Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPZ
Topaz Energy Stock Down 2.6 %
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.
Topaz Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Topaz Energy
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.