BMO Capital Markets Increases New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$4.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NGD. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.61.

New Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$3.18 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.38.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.2190332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

