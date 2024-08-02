BMO Capital Markets Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$140.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.84% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Price Performance
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Precision Drilling
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.