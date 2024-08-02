BMO Capital Markets Raises Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$11.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.05% from the company’s current price.

Surge Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$6.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$686.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.02. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.89 and a 52-week high of C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.17). Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of C$158.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.7599558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

