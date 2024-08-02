BMO Capital Markets Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.91.
Trican Well Service Stock Performance
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.63 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 EPS for the current year.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.
