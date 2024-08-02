BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTWO. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.30.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

