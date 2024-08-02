BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $246.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $225.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.42.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.11. American Tower has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $229.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Tower by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after buying an additional 2,839,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after buying an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

