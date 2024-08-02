Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 360.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,225,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,225,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,164 shares of company stock worth $3,652,359 in the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

