Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 721,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,753 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.72% of Braze worth $31,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Braze by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 24.6% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $41.88 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,428.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

