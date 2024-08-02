Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.69. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.