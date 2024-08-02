Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

BCOV opened at $2.32 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

