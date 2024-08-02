Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of BWEN opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

