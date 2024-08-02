Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target at $39.73

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

