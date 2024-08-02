Brokerages Set Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Price Target at $3.08

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDSX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Biodesix in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Biodesix in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $186.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 85.80%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

