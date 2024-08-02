Brokerages Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price at $88.78

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 14.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $2,960,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $4,585,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.