Brokerages Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT at $10.30

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

DRH opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.