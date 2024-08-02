Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Target Price at C$39.89

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.89.

Get Hydro One alerts:

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.50 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hydro One

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$43.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.91. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$32.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.66.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.