Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Target Price at C$39.89

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.89.
H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.50 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Hydro One Price Performance
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 EPS for the current year.
Hydro One Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
