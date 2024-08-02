Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) PT at GBX 1,993.33

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993.33 ($25.64).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.87) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.15) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,603 ($20.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,716.95, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,655.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,691.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.71) per share. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 13,050.85%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Liam Condon acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,871 ($24.07) per share, for a total transaction of £336.78 ($433.21). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($21.80) per share, for a total transaction of £406.80 ($523.28). Also, insider Liam Condon purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($24.07) per share, for a total transaction of £336.78 ($433.21). Insiders have purchased a total of 66 shares of company stock worth $111,486 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

