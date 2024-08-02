Brokerages Set Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Target Price at $22.45

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.45.

Get Kenvue alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KVUE. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.