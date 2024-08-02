Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT at $26.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
KRG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 384.63%.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
