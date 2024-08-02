Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT at $26.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 917,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 229,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,448,000 after purchasing an additional 90,897 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 881,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

