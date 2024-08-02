Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target at C$20.07

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MI.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$630.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.17. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.81 and a one year high of C$17.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.75.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

