Brokerages Set Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Target Price at $20.00

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

CATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 10,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $160,956.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,956.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lori A. Woods purchased 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,814 shares of company stock valued at $385,487. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 214.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $15,511,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,069,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CATX opened at $13.40 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.98 and a quick ratio of 12.98.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

