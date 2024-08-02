Brokerages Set Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Target Price at $346.25

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total value of $1,463,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,430,326.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,421 shares of company stock worth $8,967,605. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RS opened at $295.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.10. Reliance has a twelve month low of $237.14 and a twelve month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

