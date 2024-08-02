Brokerages Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Target Price at $74.53

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,268,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,447,451,000 after acquiring an additional 148,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,219,000. Kora Management LP increased its stake in SEA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SEA by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $167,341,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares during the period. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $201,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $64.05 on Friday. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,281.00 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

